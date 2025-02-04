Casey Santos Named Chief Technology Officer at Caliber

The Caliber family of automotive repair and service brands, including Caliber Collision and Caliber Auto Glass, today announced the appointment of Casey Santos as the company’s new Chief Technology Officer (CTO), effective immediately.

In her new role, she will oversee Caliber’s technological initiatives and accelerate the advancement of new and innovative technology. Santos will report directly to Caliber’s Chief Executive Officer, David Simmons. Ashley Denison will continue to serve in her role as Caliber’s Chief Information Officer and partner directly with Santos to design and deliver transformational technology solutions. Caliber’s investment