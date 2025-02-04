CollisionWeek

Your source for the latest collision repair industry news, statistics and trend analysis.

You are here: Home / News / Casey Santos Named Chief Technology Officer at Caliber

Casey Santos Named Chief Technology Officer at Caliber

By Leave a Comment

The Caliber family of automotive repair and service brands, including Caliber Collision and Caliber Auto Glass, today announced the appointment of Casey Santos as the company’s new Chief Technology Officer (CTO), effective immediately.

Casey Santos was named Chief Technology Officer at Caliber.

In her new role, she will oversee Caliber’s technological initiatives and accelerate the advancement of new and innovative technology. Santos will report directly to Caliber’s Chief Executive Officer, David Simmons. Ashley Denison will continue to serve in her role as Caliber’s Chief Information Officer and partner directly with Santos to design and deliver transformational technology solutions. Caliber’s investment

Subscribers need to be logged in to see rest of this article. Please Login to access. If you're not a subscriber, click here for information on our satisfaction guaranteed subscription options

Leave a Reply

CollisionWeek Membership

More Information

About CollisionWeek
Contact Us
Privacy Policy
Event Calendar
Take the Collision Repair Business Conditions Survey