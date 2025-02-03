Registration Open for AASP/NJ’s 2025 NORTHEAST Educational Sessions

Registration is now open for the educational portion of AASP/NJ’s 2025 NORTHEAST Automotive Services Show set for March 14-16 at the Meadowlands Exposition Center (MEC) in Secaucus, N.J.

Sponsored once again by AirPro Diagnostics, the 2025 NORTHEAST educational slate features some of the industry’s most notable speakers tackling the hottest topics and the most critical concerns to help automotive and collision repair professionals succeed during turbulent times.

“The educational component of NORTHEAST is one of the many reasons automotive repair professionals up and down the East Coast make the trip as it’s the only place outside of SEMA where one