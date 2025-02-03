CollisionWeek

Your source for the latest collision repair industry news, statistics and trend analysis.

You are here: Home / News / California Reported Total Autonomous Test Vehicle Mileage Down by Half from Previous Year

California Reported Total Autonomous Test Vehicle Mileage Down by Half from Previous Year

By Leave a Comment

Autonomous vehicles under testing permits have collectively covered nearly 4.5 million miles on California’s public roads from December 1, 2023, to November 30, 2024, down more than half from the previous year, the California Department of Motor Vehicles announced,

The most recent year total, standing at 4,498,066 miles, includes 3,945,171 miles with a safety driver and 552,895 miles in fully autonomous mode. This represents a 50.4 decrease from the over 9 million miles total reported in the previous year.

In the previous year, test vehicles traveled a record 9,068,861 miles in autonomous mode on California’s public roads during the reporting

Subscribers need to be logged in to see rest of this article. Please Login to access. If you're not a subscriber, click here for information on our satisfaction guaranteed subscription options

Leave a Reply

CollisionWeek Membership

More Information

About CollisionWeek
Contact Us
Privacy Policy
Event Calendar
Take the Collision Repair Business Conditions Survey