California Reported Total Autonomous Test Vehicle Mileage Down by Half from Previous Year

Autonomous vehicles under testing permits have collectively covered nearly 4.5 million miles on California’s public roads from December 1, 2023, to November 30, 2024, down more than half from the previous year, the California Department of Motor Vehicles announced,

The most recent year total, standing at 4,498,066 miles, includes 3,945,171 miles with a safety driver and 552,895 miles in fully autonomous mode. This represents a 50.4 decrease from the over 9 million miles total reported in the previous year.

In the previous year, test vehicles traveled a record 9,068,861 miles in autonomous mode on California’s public roads during the reporting