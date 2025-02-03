Auto Care Association and MEMA Raise Concerns on Automotive Industry Impact of Trump Administration’s Tariffs on Canada, Mexico, China

Announced Saturday and scheduled to go effect on Tuesday, Mexico tariffs now on hold for one month.

On Saturday, President Trump issued three executive orders imposing tariffs on imports from Canada, Mexico, and China for the failure of these countries to address a national emergency related to illegal immigration and flow of illicit drugs like fentanyl into the U.S.

According to reports in the Wall Street Journal at noon, President Trump and Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum agreed to take joint measures to fight fentanyl trafficking across the U.S. border, leading to a pause in planned tariffs. The Journal said Trump