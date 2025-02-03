CollisionWeek

Your source for the latest collision repair industry news, statistics and trend analysis.

You are here: Home / News / Auto Care Association and MEMA Raise Concerns on Automotive Industry Impact of Trump Administration’s Tariffs on Canada, Mexico, China

Auto Care Association and MEMA Raise Concerns on Automotive Industry Impact of Trump Administration’s Tariffs on Canada, Mexico, China

By Leave a Comment

Announced Saturday and scheduled to go effect on Tuesday, Mexico tariffs now on hold for one month.

On Saturday, President Trump issued three executive orders imposing tariffs on imports from Canada, Mexico, and China for the failure of these countries to address a national emergency related to illegal immigration and flow of illicit drugs like fentanyl into the U.S.

According to reports in the Wall Street Journal at noon, President Trump and Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum agreed to take joint measures to fight fentanyl trafficking across the U.S. border, leading to a pause in planned tariffs. The Journal said Trump

Subscribers need to be logged in to see rest of this article. Please Login to access. If you're not a subscriber, click here for information on our satisfaction guaranteed subscription options

Leave a Reply

CollisionWeek Membership

More Information

About CollisionWeek
Contact Us
Privacy Policy
Event Calendar
Take the Collision Repair Business Conditions Survey