AkzoNobel Introduces a New Generation Waterborne Basecoat

Launching first in select EMEA markets, followed by North America.

AkzoNobel announced the launch of Autowave Optima, the new generation one-stop application waterborne basecoat that supports bodyshops in delivering the perfect combination of productivity and sustainability while providing the quality and performance for which AkzoNobel’s premium basecoats are renowned.

The product is launching first in select Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA) markets, followed by North America and additional EMEA countries.

Building on its 30-year heritage of waterborne expertise, AkzoNobel’s researchers, scientists, technical and sales teams from around the world have developed, tested and refined this new generation basecoat alongside selected customers for AkzoNobel’s premium brands Sikkens and Lesonal.

This new basecoat helps achieve up to 50% faster processing times compared to conventional basecoat application methods. With perfect coverage in just 1.5 layers, instead of 2 layers, due to its high pigmentation, this results in paint material savings of approximately 15% on average.

The one-stop application, without needing to flash-off between layers, only requires the technician to go into the spraybooth once. The fast application times translate into 60% lower energy costs and a reduction in carbon emissions of 60% compared to a conventional basecoat* along with 380 g/l VOC (10% lower than the 420 g/l legislation). This new generation waterborne basecoat technology demonstrates that sustainability, productivity and profit can exist in harmony.

Patrick Bourguignon, Director of AkzoNobel’s Automotive & Specialty Coatings business, said, “We are excited to introduce our new generation basecoat. This basecoat reflects the DNA of our company, and our commitment to addressing the key challenges of bodyshops – sustainability and efficiency – saving valuable time and energy through our advanced coating technology.

“We launched our first waterborne basecoat three decades ago and have been setting new standards in waterborne basecoat technology ever since, working with our teams across three continents. We also put the customer at the heart of what we do so this launch celebrates more than just a basecoat. It is a celebration of everything we offer our customers, from advanced product systems through to our state-of-the art digital solutions and services. It’s a celebration too of our mission to become their trusted partner, supporting bodyshop productivity and performance in line with our purpose to ‘Paint the Future’ together,” Bourguignon continued.

The new generation basecoat delivers the highest color accuracy and a reliable color match through a seamless 100% digital color process with AkzoNobel’s Automatchic spectrophotometer and the MIXIT color retrieval software.