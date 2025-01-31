Students Connect with Community and Advocate for Career and Technical Education during SkillsUSA Week Starting Monday

SkillsUSA, the workforce development organization for students, announced plans for SkillsUSA Week, which will be celebrated February 2-8. At a time when opportunity for employment is critical, SkillsUSA ensures students are equipped with the technical skills and the personal and workplace skills to successfully enter the workforce. Career and technical education and SkillsUSA work together as a vital solution to our nation’s growing skills gap.

SkillsUSA Week, celebrated in February which is designated as Career and Technical Education Month, highlights more than 413,000 SkillsUSA students and teachers in career and technical education programs at over 4,900 middle schools, high schools