Ron Combs Named New Director of Aftermarket Sales for Sika U.S. Auto Glass Replacement Products Business

Sika USA announced that Ron Combs has stepped into the role of Director of Sales, Aftermarket for Sika’s USA auto glass replacement (AGR) business. With more than 25 years of experience within Sika’s AGR operations, Ron’s leadership and deep industry knowledge have consistently delivered exceptional results.

In his new role, he will oversee the execution and sales growth for all US Aftermarket business, including Regional Accounts, National Accounts, and Distributors.