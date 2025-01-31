GoFundMe Fundraiser Established for Owners of California CARSTAR Store Who Lost Home in Pasadena Fire

Armen and Datevig Daghlian, owners of CARSTAR Douglas Auto Body & Paint, have faced an extraordinary set of challenges following a devastating fire that tore through their home on the evening of Tuesday, January 7 in Pasadena, Calif. While the fire destroyed their residence, leaving the Daghlian family effectively homeless, they have shown incredible resilience and determination as they navigate the aftermath.

A GoFundMe fundraiser to help support the Daghlian family has been established.

Since the fire, Armen, Datevig, and their children have relocated four times, moving from hotel to Airbnb in search of stable housing. Unfortunately, the local rental market has seen significant price hikes, making it even more difficult for the family to secure a permanent place to live. The financial burden has been compounded by gaps in their home insurance coverage, which, despite the family’s best efforts to secure comprehensive wraparound protection, has left them struggling to cover the costs of rebuilding their home.

In the face of such adversity, Armen and Datevig’s story is one of courage and compassion. On the night of the fire, with no authorities or firefighters arriving in their neighborhood, the Daghlian family took it upon themselves to alert neighbors to evacuate. They even helped an elderly neighbor evacuate his home – an act of kindness that likely saved the man’s life as his home was also lost to the fire.

“That night, we had to make quick decisions and act fast to protect our family and neighbors,” said Armen Daghlian, owner of CARSTAR Douglas Auto Body & Paint. “The strength of my family and the support from our community has been overwhelming. We’re deeply grateful for all the help we’ve received, and it gives us the resilience to keep moving forward. We’re committed to rebuilding—not just our home, but also the sense of stability we’ve always had. We couldn’t do this without the love and kindness of others.”

Thanks to the dedication and support of their team, the Daghlian family has been able to maintain the business that has supported them for many years. Despite the business’s stability, however, the family faces a long and challenging road ahead as they rebuild their lives.

“Armen and Datevig have always been pillars of strength for their community and team,” said Scott Paul, SVP of Operations, US Collision. “Armen’s faith amidst the chaos is truly inspiring. Their resilience in the face of such hardship lifts everyone around them. We stand by them during this difficult time, and we know the community will continue to offer support in whatever ways possible.”