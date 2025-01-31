Alliance for Automotive Innovation Files Federal Lawsuit to Block Enforcement of Maine Right to Repair Law

Vehicle manufacturer association seeks injunction to prevent enforcement since the independent entity to administer access to vehicle data has not been established.
The Alliance for Automotive Innovation announced it was filing a lawsuit in Federal Court seeking to block the enforcement of Maine’s automotive right to repair law that went into effect January 5. According to the complaint, the independent entity to administer access to vehicle data required by the law has not been created yet, making compliance with the law impossible.
In a statement the Alliance said its lawsuit, Alliance for Automotive Innovation vs. Aaron Frey, Attorney General of
