PPG Recognized as One of World’s Most Admired Companies for 17th Consecutive Year

PPG (NYSE:PPG) today announced that it has been recognized by Fortune Magazine on its “World’s Most Admired Companies” list for the 17th year in a row. The list, considered the leading corporate reputation indicator, identifies the largest, best-regarded companies across 51 industries, as voted on by industry peers.

PPG ranked #2 in the chemicals industry, retaining its spot from 2024 and representing its highest industry ranking since 2017. PPG earned its highest marks in global competitiveness, quality of products/services, financial soundness, social responsibility, quality of management, and use of corporate assets.

“This consistent recognition underscores the efforts of PPG employees