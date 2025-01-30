CollisionWeek

Your source for the latest collision repair industry news, statistics and trend analysis.

You are here: Home / News / CollisionRight Acquires 7 Collision Repair Shops in Southern Wisconsin

CollisionRight Acquires 7 Collision Repair Shops in Southern Wisconsin

By Leave a Comment

With the acquisition the company operates a total of 115 corporate-owned, locally branded shops.

CollisionRight LLC today announced the acquisition of seven Mander Collision and Glass collision repair facilities in the Milwaukee, Wisc. metropolitan area. The acquisition is one of CollisionRight’s largest to date, bringing its nationwide footprint to 115 total locations across 11 states including: Illinois, Indiana, Kentucky, Maryland, Michigan, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Tennessee, Virginia, West Virginia, and Wisconsin.

The acquisition of Mander Collision and Glass will bring seven collision repair shops in and around Milwaukee, including Southeastern Wisconsin’s largest repair shop, under the CollisionRight umbrella to build upon its

Subscribers need to be logged in to see rest of this article. Please Login to access. If you're not a subscriber, click here for information on our satisfaction guaranteed subscription options

Leave a Reply

CollisionWeek Membership

More Information

About CollisionWeek
Contact Us
Privacy Policy
Event Calendar
Take the Collision Repair Business Conditions Survey