CIECA Announces 2025 Board Officers

The Collision Industry Electronic Commerce (CIECA) announced that the following 2025 officers were named during the Board of Trustees meeting in Palm Springs, Calif. on January 23.

Chair: Brady Bonner, Vice President of Client Sales and Support, Safelite Solutions

Vice Chair: Kim DeVallance Caron, Business Development Director, Enterprise Mobility

Treasurer: Ken Eagleson, Vice President of Business Development, OEC

Secretary: Ed Mondragon, Property and Casualty Claims Director, State Farm

Past Chair: Ashley Denison, Chief Information Officer, Caliber Collision

The officers will serve on CIECA’s executive committee, which oversees business matters