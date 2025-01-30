CollisionWeek

CIECA Announces 2025 Board Officers

The Collision Industry Electronic Commerce (CIECA) announced that the following 2025 officers were named during the Board of Trustees meeting in Palm Springs, Calif. on January 23.

  • Brady Bonner was elected chair of the CIECA Board of Trustees.

    Chair: Brady Bonner, Vice President of Client Sales and Support, Safelite Solutions

  • Vice Chair: Kim DeVallance Caron, Business Development Director, Enterprise Mobility
  • Treasurer: Ken Eagleson, Vice President of Business Development, OEC
  • Secretary: Ed Mondragon, Property and Casualty Claims Director, State Farm
  • Past Chair: Ashley Denison, Chief Information Officer, Caliber Collision

The officers will serve on CIECA’s executive committee, which oversees business matters

