CollisionWeek

Your source for the latest collision repair industry news, statistics and trend analysis.

You are here: Home / News / Car-O-Liner Donates Resistance Spot Welder

Car-O-Liner Donates Resistance Spot Welder

By Leave a Comment

Car-O-Liner and one of its distributors, Precision for Collision, along with Young Automotive Group in Layton, Utah, have partnered to donate a Car-O-Liner CTR 9 fully automatic resistance spot welder to the automotive program at Ogden High School in Ogden, Utah.

“We are thrilled to collaborate with Mike Hasko at Precision for Collision and Chris Hudson at the Young Automotive Group to provide an industry-leading CTR9 welder to Ogden High School,” said Doug Bortz, sales manager for Car-O-Liner. “Two of the biggest issues facing our industry are the technician shortage and lack of access to modern tools and equipment in

Subscribers need to be logged in to see rest of this article. Please Login to access. If you're not a subscriber, click here for information on our satisfaction guaranteed subscription options

Leave a Reply

CollisionWeek Membership

More Information

About CollisionWeek
Contact Us
Privacy Policy
Event Calendar
Take the Collision Repair Business Conditions Survey