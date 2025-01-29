CollisionWeek

UVeye Secures $191 Million in Funding to Meet Demand for AI-Powered Vehicle Inspection Systems

Woven Capital joins as strategic partner to accelerate global expansion and install hundreds of systems.

UVeye, the global leader in AI-driven vehicle inspection technology, announced today $191 million of funding, bringing total capital raised to date to $380.5 million. This latest infusion, combining equity and debt, will fuel UVeye’s efforts to meet surging global demand for its innovative systems and solidify its position as the market leader in the industry as the company nears a million vehicles scanned every month.

UVeye automatic inspection system at a Toyota dealership in Greensboro, North Carolina.

The round was led by Woven Capital with

