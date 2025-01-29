Federated Auto Parts Celebrates 40th Anniversary

Federated Auto Parts, established in 1985, is celebrating its 40th anniversary in 2025.

Federated Auto Parts was founded by the late Art Fisher, an industry leader and visionary. Joining on Jan. 1, 1985, Fisher Auto Parts and Westwood Auto Parts became the first two Federated members. Three additional WDs became members throughout 1985, Automotive Jobbers Supply in April and Warehouse Inc. and Auto Distributor in December. Today Federated has more than 80 members located throughout the United States, Canada, the Bahamas and Mexico.

“The success of Federated over the past 40 years is largely due to the unwavering support and