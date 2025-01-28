Lift Group Acquires Azorcan Collision Center

Lift Auto Group, part of the CSN Collision network, announced the acquisition of Azorcan Collision Center in Terrace, BC, Canada. The facility will operate as CSN Azorcan.

Former owner, Mike Praticante, started at the shop in 1988, sweeping floors. Following completion of his certifications, Mike spent the next 18 years working as a technician before moving into management in 2006.

In 2010 Mike was offered a partnership with Tony Macedo, Azorcan Collision’s owner at the time which would eventuate to sole ownership in 2022.

Mike’s decision to sell was not easy. Mike says “Tony built an exceptional shop and established