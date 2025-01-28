Applications Available for Busch Memorial Scholarships Supporting Students Studying Collison Repair

The ASE Education Foundation announced it is accepting applications for the Michael Busch Memorial Scholarships until March 31, 2025. Two scholarships for the 2025-26 academic year will be awarded to students planning to enter the collision industry.

An application is available online at AutomotiveScholarships.com/apply-online. As an added benefit for students who apply at this site, each completed application will be considered by every scholarship where the candidate meets the qualifications.

Qualified applicants for the Michael Busch Memorial Scholarships should be a graduating high school senior, a high school graduate or have earned GED certificate. In addition, applicants should be enrolled or planning to enroll as a full-time student in a two- or four-year college or university or an ASE-accredited post-secondary collision repair program.

The Michael Busch Memorial Scholarships were created in memory of the son of a former collision shop owner and ASE board member, Jim Busch, who operated a shop in Issaquah, Wash. until his retirement. His son, Michael, was an automotive technology student who tragically lost his battle with cancer.