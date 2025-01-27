CollisionWeek

Sony Honda Mobility Partners with MOTER to Launch Insurance Solutions

Sony Honda Mobility of America Inc. (SHMA) announced a partnership with MOTER Technologies, Inc. (MOTER), a leading of edge computing data science software for automotive insurance, to develop automotive insurance plans and services for AFEELA vehicles in the United States. Leveraging MOTER’s advanced data analytics capabilities and extensive expertise in insurance programs and partnerships, SHMA aims to provide a seamless, all-in-one customer experience for AFEELA customers.

Under this partnership, SHMA will provide AFEELA customers with convenient and transparent access to coverage from the moment they decide on their new vehicle. SHMA will leverage MOTER’s software platform to provide insurance options

