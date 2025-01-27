Automatic Emergency Braking Study Finds Systems Improving Over Time

Front-to-rear crashes reduced up to 52% in newer models.

Automatic emergency braking (AEB) continues to improve as it cuts rear-end crashes in half, according to the latest study by the Partnership for Analytics Research in Traffic Safety (PARTS). The study, pairing auto manufacturer equipment with police crash report data covering 98 million vehicles and 21.2 million crashes, is the largest and most comprehensive study of advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS) to date.

The PARTS study is a follow-up to a previous ADAS effectiveness study released in 2022. The study more than doubled the number of vehicle models included, and added