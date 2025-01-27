ASE Education Foundation Announces New Officers and Board Members

The ASE Education Foundation has announced its new officers and board members for the coming year.

The new chair of the ASE Education Foundation is Dwayne Myers, president and CEO of Dynamic Automotive. Brian LaCroix, automotive instructor at Capital Region BOCES holds the role of vice chair. Jim Sennett, manager of automotive repair programs for the American Automobile Association (AAA) is treasurer and Fay Watts, technical support operations (TSO) technician development manager for Ford, serves as secretary. Serving as past chair is Joelle Pollak, co-founder of Promotive.

Two new board members, Andrew Graham, automotive instructor at Forsyth Central High School