AASP/NJ Announces Third Annual Bodywork Bowl at Northeast Trade Show

The Alliance of Automotive Service Providers of New Jersey (AASP/NJ) announced the Bodywork Bowl Collision Repair Skills Competition, returns to Northeast Automotive Services Show, set for March 14-16 at the Meadowlands Exposition Center (MEC) in Secaucus, N.J.

This fun and friendly competition has quickly become an anticipated event drawing crowds of spectators to the show to watch automotive professionals test their skills in the areas of estimating, welding and painting. Last year, 70 competitors showcased their skills, with the top three winners in each category taking home a number of exciting prizes.

The Bodywork Bowl was inspired by the Big