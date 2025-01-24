Tim Bowes Named President, Global Industrial Coatings at Axalta

Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (NYSE: AXTA) announced that Tim Bowes has been appointed President, Global Industrial Coatings, effective January 27. Bowes will succeed Shelley Bausch who will be stepping down from her role.

Most recently, Mr. Bowes served as Axalta’s Senior Vice President and Chief Transformation Officer. Prior to joining Axalta, he served as Senior Vice President and President of Electrification, Industrial, Aftermarket, Purchasing & Supply Chain for Meritor.

Mr. Bowes has also served as Senior Vice President and President of the Casting business unit for American Axle & Manufacturing and CEO and President of Transtar Industries, an Industrial and Automotive Aftermarket company. He also held executive leadership roles at ITT Automotive and Intermet. Mr. Bowes has lived and worked in Asia and Europe and holds a Master of Business Administration from Wayne State University in Detroit, Michigan and a bachelor’s degree from Lawrence Technological University in Southfield, Michigan.

“Tim brings a wealth of experience to this role with his extensive background in managing industrial businesses across a number of industries and regions. He has played an important role in Axalta’s transformation over the past two years, driving significant advancements in strategy and operational excellence,” said Chris Villavarayan, Chief Executive Officer and President of Axalta. “As we look forward to Axalta’s exciting future, I am pleased that Tim has accepted the opportunity to lead our global Industrial Coatings business at such an important time.”

Mr. Villavarayan added, “On behalf of our Board of Directors and our executive committee, I want to thank Shelley for her many contributions to Axalta. We wish her all the best in the future as she explores her many personal and professional interests.”