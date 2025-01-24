NHTSA Delays Light Vehicle AEB Final Rule

Delays effective date until March to allow Trump Administration appointees to review.

The U.S. Department of Transportation’s National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) announced it was temporarily delaying the effective date of its final Automatic Emergency Braking Systems for Light Vehicles rule.

In a document posted on its website, the safety regulator announced the rule would be delayed until March 20, 2025. The document, signed by NHTSA’s Chief Counsel Peter Simshauer, stated, “This document delays the effective date of the November 26, 2024 final rule partially granting petitions for reconsideration of a May 9, 2024 final rule that adopted Federal