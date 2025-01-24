CollisionWeek

Your source for the latest collision repair industry news, statistics and trend analysis.

You are here: Home / News / NHTSA Delays Light Vehicle AEB Final Rule

NHTSA Delays Light Vehicle AEB Final Rule

By Leave a Comment

Delays effective date until March to allow Trump Administration appointees to review.

The U.S. Department of Transportation’s National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) announced it was temporarily delaying the effective date of its final Automatic Emergency Braking Systems for Light Vehicles rule.

NHTSA logoIn a document posted on its website, the safety regulator announced the rule   would be delayed until March 20, 2025. The document, signed by NHTSA’s Chief Counsel Peter Simshauer, stated, “This document delays the effective date of the November 26, 2024 final rule partially granting petitions for reconsideration of a May 9, 2024 final rule that adopted Federal

Subscribers need to be logged in to see rest of this article. Please Login to access. If you're not a subscriber, click here for information on our satisfaction guaranteed subscription options

Leave a Reply

CollisionWeek Membership

More Information

About CollisionWeek
Contact Us
Privacy Policy
Event Calendar
Take the Collision Repair Business Conditions Survey