MEMA Aftermarket Suppliers Names Three Leaders to 2025 Advisory Board

MEMA Aftermarket Suppliers announced three new board members to its 2025 advisory board:

  • Cal Ganda, Aftermarket Lead, Continental ContiTech
  • John Hanighen, President & CEO, Cloyes
  • Emily Poladian, President, Bridgestone Mobility Solutions

The MEMA Aftermarket Suppliers advisory board reflects the supplier industry and its various tiers. Senior executives from small- and mid-sized supplier companies to large, international supplier organizations are represented on the board.

“We are thrilled to welcome Cal Ganda, John Hanighen, and Emily Poladian to the MEMA Aftermarket Suppliers advisory board,” said Dominic Grote, President & CEO of Grote Industries and Chairman of the MEMA Aftermarket Suppliers advisory board.

