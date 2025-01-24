Consumer Sentiment Down in January

Sentiment was down both month-over-month and year-over-year.

Consumer sentiment fell for the first time in six months, edging down from December and from January 2024. The Consumer Sentiment Index fell to 71.1 in the January 2025 survey, down 3.9% from 74.0 in December and 10% below last January’s 79.0.

While assessments of personal finances inched up for the fifth consecutive month, both the short- and long-run business outlook weakened in January, said economist Joanne Hsu, director of the University of Michigan’s Surveys of Consumers.

Sentiment declines were broad-based and seen across incomes, wealth and age groups. Buying conditions for durables