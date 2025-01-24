CollisionWeek

Your source for the latest collision repair industry news, statistics and trend analysis.

You are here: Home / News / Car ADAS Solutions Partners with Hunter Engineering

Car ADAS Solutions Partners with Hunter Engineering

By Leave a Comment

Car ADAS Solutions announced a new partnership and collaboration with Hunter Engineering Company. As part of the partnership, Car ADAS Solutions’ users will have direct access to Hunter’s Ultimate ADAS, other products and training resources. Car ADAS Solutions and Hunter Engineering’s team are also working together to promote safe, efficient ADAS calibrations in the industry.

“This collaboration combines the history of quality, expertise and OEM approval from Hunter Engineering with the innovative solutions of Car ADAS Solutions,” said Greg Peeters, CEO of Car ADAS Solutions. “The partnership will bring the ADAS calibration industry enhanced services and support, including comprehensive partnership

Subscribers need to be logged in to see rest of this article. Please Login to access. If you're not a subscriber, click here for information on our satisfaction guaranteed subscription options

Leave a Reply

CollisionWeek Membership

More Information

About CollisionWeek
Contact Us
Privacy Policy
Event Calendar
Take the Collision Repair Business Conditions Survey