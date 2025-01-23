Skydome Group of Companies Joins CSN Collision Network

The Skydome Group of Companies, a family-owned business with over three decades of experience in the automotive industry, has officially joined the CSN Collision Network.

Founded in 1993 by Daljit Singh, Skydome Group has grown into several locations including CSN Skydome in Brampton, Ontario, Canada and CSN Skydome Mississauga.

“We selected CSN Collision because it complements our commitment to providing the highest standards of service and quality in the collision repair industry. The network offers cutting-edge technology, industry-leading training, and the trust that comes with working with a respected brand,” said Daljit Singh, Owner of Skydome Group of Companies.