Mississippi Bill Requires Payment for Repairs at Prevailing Prices for Proper Repair Following OEM Procedures

Senate Bill also prohibits insurance company personnel from soliciting or accepting gratuities for referrals.

Legislation introduced Monday, January 20 in the Mississippi Senate seeks to define that insurers are required to pay for proper repairs, including glass installation, as well as prohibit referral fees by insurance company personnel and protect consumer’s ability to choose a repair facility.

Mississippi Senate Bill 2411 (SB 2411), introduced by State Senator Robin Robinson, seeks to amend Section 83-11-501 of the Mississippi Code of 1972. The bill focuses on regulations related to vehicle repairs covered by automobile insurance policies. The key provisions of the bill

