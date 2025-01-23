CollisionWeek

ASE Offers Free Introduction to Calibration and Diagnostics Webinar January 28

The National Institute for Automotive Service Excellence (ASE) is hosting a free webinar on Tuesday, Jan. 28 at 4:00 p.m. (EST) entitled Introduction to Calibration and Diagnostics.

In this online presentation, technical experts with Elite Tuned will cover the use of the HP tuners software and hardware. This information will help with diagnostics and how to make small changes in calibration if needed.

Participants in this webinar will receive a certificate of attendance for this live session. Please allow one week for automatic email delivery of the certificate.

