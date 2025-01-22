Trump Rescinds Biden Administration EV Mandate in Executive Order

SEMA applauds effort, calls on EPA to send California Clean Air Act waivers granted in December for Congressional Review. Auto Alliance calls for single national emission standard.

In an Executive Order signed on his first day in office, President Trump stated it is the policy of his Administration to remove regulatory barriers put in place by the Biden Administration on U.S. energy production including automobile emission regulations that would have the effect of mandating electric vehicles.

In Section 2 of the Executive Order on Unleashing American Energy, President Trump said it was the policy of his Administration to:

eliminate