Missouri Auto Body Association Announces New Leadership

The Missouri Auto Body Association (MABA) announced a transition in leadership. Tanner Kemna, the co-owner of Kemna Collision Repair, Inc. in Jefferson City, Mo., has been named the new MABA president. Jared Nicholson, regional manager at Collision Leaders, will become the new vice president.

“On behalf of the association, we want to express our gratitude to Casey Lund, the founding president and owner of Collision Leaders,” said Gina Cotton, executive director of MABA. “Casey’s vision and dedication were instrumental in the formation and growth of the association.”

During Lund’s tenure, MABA achieved significant milestones in 2024, which included: