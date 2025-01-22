Meyer Distributing Opens New Location in Edmonton, Alberta

Meyer Distributing, Inc. announced the addition of its Edmonton, Alberta, Canada crossdock. The crossdock will have a direct feed from Meyer’s Hermiston, Ore. and Calgary, AB distribution hubs, which house one of the largest inventories of automotive accessories, crash and collision, 4×4/Off-Road, and RV & Trailer parts in the Northwest U.S. and Western Canada.

“Meyer is your source for crash and collision parts,” states Rick Stenftenagel, Meyer’s Crash & Collision Sales Manager. “Meyer’s Sherman brand has everything you’re looking for from bumpers to hoods to lights to radiators and so much more.”

“We have major investments planned throughout Canada in