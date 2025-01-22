CollisionWeek

Your source for the latest collision repair industry news, statistics and trend analysis.

You are here: Home / News / GM Recalls 2025 Chevy Equinox EV for Adaptive Cruise Control Software Defect Increases Crash Risk

GM Recalls 2025 Chevy Equinox EV for Adaptive Cruise Control Software Defect Increases Crash Risk

By Leave a Comment

General Motors, LLC (GM) has issued a recall for 2,890 Model Year 2025 Chevrolet Equinox EV all-wheel drive electric vehicles due to a malfunction in the adaptive cruise control system. The issue arises from incorrect brake module software, which may prevent the system from engaging the brakes as expected, thereby increasing the risk of a crash.

GM logoTo resolve the issue, GM will update the software calibration in the brake system control module at no cost to the vehicle owners. The owner notification letters are expected to be mailed on March 3.

Recalls can be checked by license plate or VIN

Subscribers need to be logged in to see rest of this article. Please Login to access. If you're not a subscriber, click here for information on our satisfaction guaranteed subscription options

Leave a Reply

CollisionWeek Membership

More Information

About CollisionWeek
Contact Us
Privacy Policy
Event Calendar
Take the Collision Repair Business Conditions Survey