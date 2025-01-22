GM Recalls 2025 Chevy Equinox EV for Adaptive Cruise Control Software Defect Increases Crash Risk

General Motors, LLC (GM) has issued a recall for 2,890 Model Year 2025 Chevrolet Equinox EV all-wheel drive electric vehicles due to a malfunction in the adaptive cruise control system. The issue arises from incorrect brake module software, which may prevent the system from engaging the brakes as expected, thereby increasing the risk of a crash.

To resolve the issue, GM will update the software calibration in the brake system control module at no cost to the vehicle owners. The owner notification letters are expected to be mailed on March 3.

Recalls can be checked by license plate or VIN