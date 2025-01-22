Car ADAS Solutions Client Opens 7th Location

Car ADAS Solutions that announced that Sean Guthrie has opened his seventh calibration center, Open Road Calibrations in Chandler, Ariz. Guthrie also owns Open Road Collision, a 28-location enterprise across New Mexico, Texas, Oklahoma, and Arizona. He is a veteran with decades of experience in the body shop industry and years of experience in advanced driver-assistance systems (ADAS) calibration.

The state-of-the-art facility is the latest addition to his growing network of locations across New Mexico, Texas, Oklahoma and Arizona. Guthrie and Open Road Calibrations opened their first calibration center in 2017, recognizing early the importance of ADAS calibration in modern