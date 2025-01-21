Vehicle Manufacturer Association Files Lawsuit Seeking Repeal of Biden Administration Automatic Emergency Braking Rule

Complaint seeks repeal of NHTSA rule association believes is not feasible.

The Alliance for Automotive Innovation that represents vehicle manufacturers on January 17 initiated litigation in the U.S. Court of Appeals for the D.C. Circuit against the Biden administration’s Department of Transportation.

The complaint seeks a repeal of the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration’s (NHTSA) automatic emergency braking (AEB) rule that was finalized in April 2024. In June, the Alliance had petitioned NHTSA to reconsider the rule requiring AEB technology on all new vehicles by 2029 as impractical.

In a statement announcing the litigation, the Alliance stressed it supports AEB