Hunter Introduces Online ADAS Learning Tool

Interactive informational website is designed for both shops and consumers.

To help simplify the ever-complicating conversations around ADAS, Hunter Engineering is introducing a website that breaks down sophisticated ADAS procedures and terminology into easy-to-understand topics.

Available for free to access and use, Hunter’s interactive ADAS Learning Tool works on touchscreen tablets or desktop computers. Designed to assist counter workers or allow customers to explore on their own, the tool succinctly answers many of the why, when and how questions both shops and consumers have regarding ADAS calibrations.

“ADAS has received plenty of attention the past several years, but comparatively little