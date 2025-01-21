Fix Auto USA Adds Collision Repair Center in Chino, California

Fix Auto Chino, owned by Selvi Rizk-Menard, held its grand opening celebration in Chino, CA on Friday, January 10. The event featured a taco truck, raffles, and a special NABC Recycled Rides giveaway.

The new location adds to Selvi Rizk-Menard’s growing network of Fix Auto USA locations, including Fix Auto Moreno Valley and Fix Auto Brea. Selvi’s continued success in the Fix Auto USA franchise network reflects her dedication to providing high-quality collision repair services.

“We are thrilled to bring Fix Auto Chino to the community and to continue expanding our network of service locations. We look forward to offering