Carolinas Collision Association Donates Student Uniforms to Lexington Technology Center Through Collision Repair Education Foundation

Future collision repair technicians receive professional uniforms.

The 28 students enrolled in the auto collision repair program at the Lexington Technology Center (Lexington, SC) can now hold their heads high as they proudly sport official technician shirts, sponsored by the Carolinas Collision Association (CCA), in collaboration with the Collision Repair Education Foundation (CREF). In addition to CCA and CREF logos on the front, the shirt sleeves boasted logos from six CCA member shops and vendors who sponsored the donation: Kolors by Keisler, Albert Kemperle Inc., Color-Addix, Axalta, Collision Safety Consultants and Cape Fear Equipment.

“My students are so proud of those uniforms; they love wearing them!” according to Heath Costenbader, auto collision repair instructor at Lexington Technology Center. “The uniforms also provide a more professional-looking environment when someone comes to visit our class, while simultaneously preparing these students for working in a shop where they’ll likely be required to wear a uniform.”

“It’s imperative that we bridge the gap between collision educational programs and the industry; we all know there’s an ongoing technician shortage, and the only way to improve that is by supporting the young people who are interested in pursuing a career in this field,” CCA Executive Director Josh Kent explains why his association supports CREF’s mission, including its uniform distribution program. “The collision repair industry’s future depends on these schools and instructors who are educating tomorrow’s workforce, and creating connections through these types of initiatives helps us demonstrate that there is a demand for technicians, that they’re making a wise investment in themselves.”

“Any support we receive from outside the school is beneficial,” Costenbader concurs. “They hear from me every day, so when I tell them about current trends in the field and the opportunities that exist in this industry, they listen to an extent, but when they hear it from collision professionals who visit us to give demonstrations or to deliver uniforms, it reinforces the information I’m sharing. I hate to say it means more coming from those collision professionals, but it does – because the students realize it’s not their job to be here; they are investing their time, energy and resources into these young people, and it definitely means the world to them to have that confirmation that they truly have a place in the industry after graduation.”

Engagement with students truly helps drive that message home, and Kent was joined by CCA Board member Chris Herron (Big Chris Collision), Zane McGinnis (Cape Fear Equipment), Abigal Downey (Color-Addix) and Lonnie Keisler (Kolors by Keisler) during a visit to the school in December to distribute the shirts. “We talked to the students about the different roles in the collision industry and asked about their future plans,” Kent shares. “Some were more engaged than others, and although several indicated an interest in pursuing a collision career, a number plan to go into other fields, so we also discussed ways the industry can help enhance engagement and encourage young people to join our industry.”

Although CCA has been actively donating uniforms through CREF’s program for the past couple years on a quarterly basis, this was the first time Kent and other local sponsors participated in the delivery and distribution of the shirts. “We’re fine-tuning it as we go. This was the first year we consistently donated uniforms to two schools each quarter, but we were missing the interaction aspect. We thought it was important to be there when they receive their shirts, and it was definitely a worthwhile experience.”

Kent was recently recognized for these efforts with a CREF Fueling the Future Award at the Collision Industry Red Carpet Awards, held during SEMA 2024, and he acknowledges, “It was a team effort. I’m grateful and humbled that I was chosen, but change requires more than one person; it takes an army, and CCA’s Trade School Committee is my army. The award belongs to our team, not just me.”

That army has found additional ways to support local collision educational programs as well. “One of our vendors – Tony Yesso from W&M Sales & Service – recently donated Autel scan tools, which CCA was able to hand out to 10 schools,” Kent reports. “CCA also awarded our first tool grants earlier this year. We were able to provide eight graduating students with $2,000 each toward tools. Seven of those students ended up working for CCA member shops, so the benefit for getting involved and supporting these schools and students is obvious.”

One of Costenbader’s students received a tool grant from CCA. “That $2,000 helped him purchase tools to help him get started in the industry. What a phenomenal way to remove a significant roadblock! Students may have the skill and the desire to work, but when they don’t have the tools they need – or the resources to acquire those tools – it’s difficult for them to make the transition from the classroom to the shop. Programs that break down these barriers are going to be what saves our industry and ensures a future workforce that is qualified and prepared to enter the field!”

Costenbader’s program has also enjoyed support from CREF via in-kind donations. “CREF sends out surveys to identify what items a school needs, and when they receive donations from industry sponsors, they distribute those products. It could be anything from estimating software to safety glasses or a consumable product like body filler, and we appreciate all of it. Collision programs tend to have pretty tight budgets, especially on the high school level, but providing these students with adequate exposure to different processes requires the use of a lot of materials, so anything we receive from CREF reduces the need to purchase that item and allows me to reallocate those funds toward something else that we normally couldn’t afford. That support is so helpful in ensuring that our students are graduating as qualified, entry-level employees.”

Local industry professionals also support Lexington Technology Center by serving on the collision program’s advisory committee and participating in internships and co-op programs. “It helps us a great deal when repairers and others visit our classroom to share their knowledge and experience, but we’re developing future technicians; we’ll be providing them with employees soon,” Costenbader notes, pointing out, “A lot of shops struggle with finding employees, but when they get involved with local schools, they put themselves on the students’ radar. When those students graduate, guess who they submit applications to – folks they’ve met, who have invested in their education and growth. Their investment yields big returns because they’re able to hire full-time employees who they’ve helped develop and inspire with a passion for collision repair.”

Kent agrees. “Everyone in this industry knows there’s a technician shortage; the average age of bodymen working on shops today is at least 50 years old. Add in the new technology that keeps this industry changing yearly, and it’s obvious that we need the next generation. We want them to get excited about joining this industry; we need to show them there’s a good living to be made and a future for them in this industry. But if we don’t get involved, how will they know all of that? We need to engage with the instructors and the students, and every shop, every association should be doing all they can to help the schools in their markets. It’s really a no-brainer – anyone who cares about the future of their business and this industry needs to get involved.”

Interested in ensuring collision students understand how vital they are to the industry and helping them develop a sense of pride in their future career paths? Sponsor a Cintas technician shirt (branded with YOUR company’s logo) to promote the importance of a professional appearance and engage on a deeper level by delivering those uniforms in person. Email CREF Program Manager Tiffany Bulak to learn more.