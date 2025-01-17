Wholesale Used-Vehicle Prices Increase in the First Half of January

Prices were up month-over-month and year-over-year.

Wholesale used-vehicle prices on a mix-, mileage-, and seasonally adjusted basis were higher than those of December in the first 15 days of January. The mid-month Manheim Used Vehicle Value Index rose to 205.4, now showing a gain of 0.7% from the full month of January 2024. The seasonal adjustment dampened the results for the month, and it is marginally higher than last year in the first half of January. The non-adjusted price change in the first half of January rose 0.5% compared to December, and the unadjusted price is up a full 1%