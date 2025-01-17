CollisionWeek

Ian Pugh Named Managing Director of Newly Formed Advantage Group of Companies in the UK

Fix Auto UK’s Managing Director Ian Pugh has been appointed as Group Managing Director to the newly formed Advantage Group of Companies. The UK-based Group encompasses Fix Auto UK, Advantage Parts Solutions UK, and Fix Auto UK’s division of owned repair facilities.

Ian Pugh was named Managing Director of the Advantage Group of Companies in the UK.

With immediate effect, this appointment marks an evolutionary step in the Group’s journey, bringing together key elements of the businesses under a single, unified, leadership to drive greater synergy, efficiency, and innovation.

While Fix Auto UK and Advantage Parts Solutions will maintain their

