CollisionWeek

Your source for the latest collision repair industry news, statistics and trend analysis.

You are here: Home / Feature / FTC Announces Settlement with General Motors for Sharing Drivers’ Precise Location and Driving Behavior Data Without Consent

FTC Announces Settlement with General Motors for Sharing Drivers’ Precise Location and Driving Behavior Data Without Consent

By Leave a Comment

Under proposed order, GM and OnStar will be banned for five years from disclosing geolocation and driver behavior data to consumer reporting agencies.

The Federal Trade Commission announced today it is taking action against General Motors (GM) and OnStar over allegations they collected, used, and sold drivers’ precise geolocation data and driving behavior information from millions of vehicles—data that can be used to set insurance rates—without adequately notifying consumers and obtaining their affirmative consent.

Under a proposed order settling the FTC’s allegations, General Motors LLC, General Motors Holdings LLC, and OnStar LLC, which are owned by General Motors Company, will

Subscribers need to be logged in to see rest of this article. Please Login to access. If you're not a subscriber, click here for information on our satisfaction guaranteed subscription options

Leave a Reply

CollisionWeek Membership

More Information

About CollisionWeek
Contact Us
Privacy Policy
Event Calendar
Take the Collision Repair Business Conditions Survey