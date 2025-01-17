FTC Announces Settlement with General Motors for Sharing Drivers’ Precise Location and Driving Behavior Data Without Consent

Under proposed order, GM and OnStar will be banned for five years from disclosing geolocation and driver behavior data to consumer reporting agencies.
The Federal Trade Commission announced today it is taking action against General Motors (GM) and OnStar over allegations they collected, used, and sold drivers’ precise geolocation data and driving behavior information from millions of vehicles—data that can be used to set insurance rates—without adequately notifying consumers and obtaining their affirmative consent.
Under a proposed order settling the FTC’s allegations, General Motors LLC, General Motors Holdings LLC, and OnStar LLC, which are owned by General Motors Company, will
