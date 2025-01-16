New Washington State Insurance Commissioner Discusses Factors Increasing Auto Insurance Premiums, Cost of Repairs

Patty Kuderer was sworn in as Washington State’s ninth insurance commissioner by Washington Supreme Court Justice Steve Gonzalez. Kuderer, a former state Senator from Bellevue, was joined by her son, Michael, and family friend, Stephanie Weil.

She is one of only 11 elected insurance commissioners in the country and Washington’s first new commissioner in 24 years.

“I’m excited to get started and join the dedicated employees at the Office of the Insurance Commissioner,” said Kuderer. “I know firsthand how vital insurance can be in critical moments of your life and how frightening it can be when your claim is denied.