Clearcover Partners with Claim Genius to Launch AI Solutions

Clearcover, announced a partnership with Claim Genius on the use of artificial intelligence-driven damage assessment and claim estimation solutions to improve underwriting processes and prevent fraud.

This strategic partnership comes on the heels of Clearcover broadening its appetite and expanding into the non-standard auto market in Texas with plans to launch in more states soon.

“We’re always looking for ways to improve our customer journey,” said Chief Product and Innovation Officer Adam Fischer. “Our partnership with Claim Genius aligns with our joint commitment to leverage best-in-class technology and drive AI innovation.”

In its efforts to streamline its processes, qualifying Clearcover