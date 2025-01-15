CollisionWeek

Your source for the latest collision repair industry news, statistics and trend analysis.

You are here: Home / News / Enlyte’s Trends Report Examines Year of Generative AI

Enlyte’s Trends Report Examines Year of Generative AI

By Leave a Comment

As the use of generative AI continues to expand, 2025 is poised to be the year this technology significantly starts to change how Americans live and work. This is especially true in the P&C industry, as companies strive to balance efficiency and costs with investments in systems, training and change management.

To help position insurance and automotive leaders in managing this shift as well as better understanding and managing other key issues impacting P&C, Enlyte has issued its 2025 Envision Trends Report. The annual publication delivers insights from subject matter experts at Enlyte through an extensive report covering today’s

Subscribers need to be logged in to see rest of this article. Please Login to access. If you're not a subscriber, click here for information on our satisfaction guaranteed subscription options

Leave a Reply

CollisionWeek Membership

More Information

About CollisionWeek
Contact Us
Privacy Policy
Event Calendar
Take the Collision Repair Business Conditions Survey