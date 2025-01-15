Ed Gerber Named CEO at Auveco

Auveco, a leading master distributor of automotive and industrial fasteners, has announced that Ed Gerber was appointed as its new CEO effective January 6. Auveco is a portfolio company of GHK Capital Partners LP (“GHK”), a leading middle-market private equity firm based in Greenwich, Conn.

Gerber is an experienced leader with an extensive background in the industrial distribution space, most recently serving as the President and CEO of Summit Electric Supply where he led the business through a successful sale to Sonepar in 2024. Prior to Summit Electric Supply, Gerber served as President