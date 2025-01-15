Consumer Reports Calls for Next Transportation Secretary to Improve Driving Automation Technology and Autonomous Vehicle Crash Reporting Program

Calls for ADAS and autonomous technology crash report program marked by underreporting to be made stronger, fairer, and more efficient.

Consumer Reports (CR) is calling on federal regulators and the incoming administration to keep and improve a vital program that requires auto manufacturers and autonomous vehicle (AV) companies to report serious crashes in vehicles equipped with driving automation technologies.

This program overseen by the Department of Transportation’s National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) aims to collect data about crashes in cars with active driving assistance or automated driving systems with the goal of helping to track safety trends, identify risks,