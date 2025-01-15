Applications Open for AASPMN Scholarships

The Alliance of Automotive Service Providers of Minnesota (AASPMN) will be awarding up to $20,000 in scholarships to select students enrolled in post-secondary automotive or collision repair programs. Scholarship awards will be $500 – $2,000 per student and can be used for tuition or tool purchases.

To be eligible, applicants must be enrolled in a Minnesota-based ASE-accredited automotive program in the fall of 2025. Applications will be reviewed by a committee of industry representatives, with consideration given to scholastic achievement, education and career goals, financial need, and written recommendations. Applications must be submitted electronically or postmarked no later than March